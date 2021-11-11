Everything new coming on Disney Plus Day on November 12

We’re just hours from the Disney Plus Day festivities and a wealth of new content and features landing on the streaming service on November 12.

To celebrate the second anniversary of Disney Plus’ launch in the United States, the company is launching some high-end content and is dropping the paywall for some blockbuster Marvel and Disney movies.

If that’s not enough, the company is offering non-subscribers a month of content for just £1.99, although after that the £7.99 regular price will apply.

There’s also a host of announcements coming throughout the day pertaining to various Disney properties housed within the app, including Star Wars, Pixel, Marvel, National Geographic and Star.

Everything kicks off at 2pm UK time and will continue throughout the day, although some of the new content dropping tomorrow may be available sooner.

Let’s get onto the new content dropping on Friday November 12. Here’s the films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – The 25th MCU movie will now be available to all Disney Plus subscribers, following its time behind the Premier Access paywall. Shang Chi will also be one of 13 movies to benefit from the IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio format also launching on November 12

Jungle Cruise – The Rock and Emily Blunt join forces for this water-based action comedy that’ll also be available to all Disney Plus subscribers on Disney Plus Day

Home Sweet Home Alone – The premiere of the reboot of the 1990 Christmas classic arrives soon enough not to ruin your Christmas.

Enchanted – Nothing new about this one. It’s the classic ‘princess with the evil stepmother falling in love’ tale and it came out on 2007.

There’s also a host of short films and animations coming, which are as follows: Ciao Alberto, Feast, Frozen Fever, Get A Horse!, Paperman, Tangled Ever After, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale and The Ballad Of Nessie. There’s also an all-new The Simpsons short called The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

There’s also a few TV shows, including Argentinian comedy series Entrelazados, Olaf Presents shorts featuring the Frozen snowman, and season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Disney is also dropping some new documentary events, including:

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

What are you most looking forward to on Disney Plus Day tomorrow? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.