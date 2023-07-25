Polaroid Roku TV arrives as Asda exclusive affordable smart TV

Roku has announced the all-new 55-inch Polaroid Roku TV, and it’s exclusively available at Asda here in the UK.

The new budget TV range combines Polaroid’s TV hardware with Roku’s popular OS. The initial 55-inch 4K model is priced at just £349, but will expand to include smaller and larger screen sizes later in the year.

Besides an integrated Freeview tuner providing a traditional terrestrial TV set-up, Roku’s involvement gives the Polaroid Roku TV full access to all of the major and minor streaming services – think Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, and the like.

You can also access popular music streaming services through Roku OS, including the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The new TV is also compatible with Airplay 2 for seamless iOS compatibility, so you’ll be able to seamlessly push content from your iPhone. It’s also compatible with popular voice assistants including Apple Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

On the technical front, the Polaroid Roku TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. In terms of connectivity, its HDMI inputs support HDMI 2.0.

The Polaroid Roku TV 55-inch 4K model is available nationwide in Asda stores from today at a price of £349.

This news follows on from the announcement last week of an affordable range of Sharp Roku TV sets, with prices ranging between £150 and £450. Roku is obviously making a sustained play in the affordable smart TV market, with its likeable Roku OS providing a much slicker interface than you used to find in such a cheap television set.