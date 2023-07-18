Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roku and Sharp launch new line of affordable smart TV sets

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Roku and Sharp have teamed up to produce their first ever joint line-up of affordable smart TV sets, the Sharp Roku TV.

The streaming box maker and the TV company have put their heads together and produced the Sharp Roku TV range. They range in size from 24″ to 65″, with an extremely low starting price of just £150 for the smaller option, topping out at £450 for the largest model.

Smaller and cheaper 2K models support HDR10, while larger 4K models support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG High Dynamic Range, as well as audio provided by Dolby Technology.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up
Sharp Roku TV

Each of these Sharp Roku TVs run on the proprietary Roku OS operating system. Roku OS provides intuitive access to all the usual streaming services, and there’s also The Roku Channel, which provides a rotating selection of free movies, shows, kids, entertainment and more, including a bunch of Roku Originals.

Of course, there’s also room for an antenna if you want to pick up old school broadcast television.

There’s tight integration with the Roku app on your smartphone, which enables you to use your phone as a remote control, including for voice search and control, as well as private listening.

We’ve been fans of Roku’s UI work in the past on devices such as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Everything is easy to use, and the company shows signs of constant improvement through frequent and significant updates.

The first Sharp Roku TVs will hit shops in August, and will go on sale at Currys, Asda, Amazon, Very.co.uk, and other retailers.

You might like…

Best streaming devices 2023: The top choices tested and reviewed

Best streaming devices 2023: The top choices tested and reviewed

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Gaming TV 2023: The best TVs for gaming

Best Gaming TV 2023: The best TVs for gaming

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.