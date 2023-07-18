Roku and Sharp launch new line of affordable smart TV sets

Roku and Sharp have teamed up to produce their first ever joint line-up of affordable smart TV sets, the Sharp Roku TV.

The streaming box maker and the TV company have put their heads together and produced the Sharp Roku TV range. They range in size from 24″ to 65″, with an extremely low starting price of just £150 for the smaller option, topping out at £450 for the largest model.

Smaller and cheaper 2K models support HDR10, while larger 4K models support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG High Dynamic Range, as well as audio provided by Dolby Technology.

Each of these Sharp Roku TVs run on the proprietary Roku OS operating system. Roku OS provides intuitive access to all the usual streaming services, and there’s also The Roku Channel, which provides a rotating selection of free movies, shows, kids, entertainment and more, including a bunch of Roku Originals.

Of course, there’s also room for an antenna if you want to pick up old school broadcast television.

There’s tight integration with the Roku app on your smartphone, which enables you to use your phone as a remote control, including for voice search and control, as well as private listening.

We’ve been fans of Roku’s UI work in the past on devices such as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Everything is easy to use, and the company shows signs of constant improvement through frequent and significant updates.

The first Sharp Roku TVs will hit shops in August, and will go on sale at Currys, Asda, Amazon, Very.co.uk, and other retailers.