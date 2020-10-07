Polar unveils brand new Vantage V2 smartwatch with some key upgrades

Polar has unveiled it’s latest smartwatch: The Vantage V2. The wearable is packed with new performance tests, an extensive battery life and some great everyday smartwatch features.

The successor to the Vantage V is designed to be worn day and night. It’s 21% lighter than the V, weighing in at just 52g thanks to a full aluminium casing, and includes new power saving options for up to 100 hours of battery while training. With power save switched off, you’ll still get a good 40 hours of use.

The V2 features a 1.2-inch always-on sunlight-readable colour display, advanced heart rate monitoring with Polar’s Precision Prime technology and is water resistant up to 100m. The device includes new smartwatch features, including new music controls, weather and phone notifications.

The Vantage V2 also includes new, advanced performance tests to help you to track and improve upon your fitness.

The running performance test allows you to choose between submaximal and maximal tests to track your performance. All you need to do is set your pace and start running. If you choose the submaximal test, the V2 will tell you when to stop. With the maximal test, you can keep running until you’re exhausted to determine your maximum heart rate. Both tests provide a max VO2 estimate, max aerobic speed and max aerobic power. You can also personalise your heart rate, speed and power zones.

Likewise, the new cycling performance test allows you to measure your performance as you train. Choose between four test options (20, 30, 40 and 60 minutes) to track your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) value, VO2 max estimate and your W/kg value.

There’s also a new Leg Recovery test. The test can tell you when your leg muscles have recovered without any additional sensors or specialist equipment. Jump as high as you can and your watch will let you know you whether you’re ready to continue with speed or strength training.

The V2 comes with free access to the Polar Flow ecosystem, with tools to help you plan your training, activity and sleep. This includes the new Test Hub, where all your test data from the performance and recovery tests can be found.

“The Polar Vantage V2 is where design and science come together”, said Polar Electro CEO Tomi Saario. “We are incredibly proud to announce its launch today, it is a true testament to all our hard work that has gone into it. With this flagship watch, we are here for everyone who is serious about reaching their individual goals and wants to ensure their hard work is paying off as well”.

The Polar Vantage V2 comes in Black, Green and Grey-Lime and is available to pre-order for £449.00, or £489.00 with the H10 heart rate sensor. There are also accessory sets available with more colourful bands in White, Red and Rose-Blum.

