Pokemon Sword and Shield is the fastest selling game in Switch history

Pokemon Sword and Shield may have only launched last week, but it’s already cemented itself as the fastest-selling game on Nintendo Switch yet, knocking Super Smash Bros Ultimate from the top spot.

Despite launching just under a week ago, Pokemon Sword and Shield have already sold 6 million copies worldwide, making it the biggest launch in franchise history. Given the previous record holder, this is one heck of an achievement.

Such a benchmark paints Pokemon Sword and Shield as one of the platform’s biggest launches thus far, having sold 2 million copies in the United States alone since launch – a number which is bound to increase further going forward.

“This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokémon journeys through the new Galar region,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With such a momentous launch, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season.”

In its homeland of Japan, Sword and Shield also sold two million copies, with the remaining 2 million likely spread across other territories. For comparison, Pokemon Sun and Moon opened with 4 million sales in its first week back in 2016. This is a big step-up, and a potential argument that Pokemon is bigger than ever.

“Pokemon Sword and Shield is an excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place. While it underwhelms in its visuals and underbaked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end,” reads our 4/5 review.

Some fans might be dissapointed by the lack of original Pokemon, but the region of Galar is so imaginative and packed with things to do that I hardly noticed. If you’re a fan of the series at all, chances you’ll love it like the 6 million who’ve already jumped in.

