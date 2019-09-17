Pokemon GO welcomes the fifth generation of pocket monsters in new update

Niantic has released a new generation of creatures into the world of Pokemon GO on iOS and Android, introducing hundreds of new adorable things to capture.

Starting this week, players can begin collecting the fifth generation of Pocket Monsters in the augmented reality mobile experience, adding hundreds of new ones to their collection. It’s a huge update, and comes with its fair share of changes.

There’s no special requirement for gaining access to this new generation, just update the game on your mobile device and continue playing as usual. Before long, you’ll be finding new beasts on your commute, during raids or amidst other activities.

Fans will likely be most excited about the introduction of fifth generation’s three starters – Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott. They’re all absurdly adorable, and make us far too excited for another trio of newbies in Pokemon Sun and Shield later this year.

First introduced with Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS, the world of this generation takes inspiration from the United States – specifically locations such as New York. Snivy definite looks like he’d have a Brooklyn accent.

In terms of mechanical changes, this update is thin on the ground, with it being focused on the sheer amount of content being added as opposed to hurling in new features and changing up the general foundations. That’s fine with us, since Pokemon GO is fiendishly addictive as ever, and continues to light up the mobile charts.

Despite launching several years ago, Pokemon GO remains one of the biggest mobile experiences in the world, and continues to improve with incremendetal updates to its roster of creatures and gameplay systems. It’s come a very long way since launch, and Team Trusted can’t help but pop it out on the bus to earn some candies and send presents to friends.

