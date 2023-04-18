 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pokémon Go developer working on new Monster Hunter game

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The developer of the mighty mobile game Pokémon Go, Niantic, has confirmed that it is working on a game in Capcom’s Monster Hunter universe.

Monster Hunter Now will be a real-world hunting action role-playing game that combines classic Monster Hunter hack and slash gameplay with Niantic’s patented augmented reality implementation. It seems like a natural fit, at least at first glance.

There seems to be a lot here that fits into the Pokémon Go template, as you might expect. You’ll be encountering various monsters during your real world wanderings, and you’ll be able to team up with four friends (or other local players) to take them down in snappy battles that should only take a minute or two.

Another convenient-sounding feature is the ability to mark monsters that you encounter on your travels for battling later when you get home. We can’t always be stopping at every church, park, and monument to hammer away at our phones, after all.

Niantic and Capcom have apparently been working on Monster Hunter Now for four years. It’s been built by Niantic’s Tokyo team, which previously teamed up with Nintendo on the charming (if not exactly world-shaking) Pikmin Bloom, but they’ll doubtless be hoping to emulate the success of Pokémon Go with its seven-year lifespan and millions of concurrent players.

Monster Hunter Now will be available on iOS and Android devices this September. Beta testing for the game kicks off on April 25, and you can sign up at a specially created Monster Hunter Now website.

You might like…

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Review

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Review

Sayem Ahmed 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.