PlayStation Plus Premium hits US with more games

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service has hit the US after an initial May launch in Asia, and Sony has added a bunch more games to the service.

Sony’s new premium gaming subscription tier has hit its first English-language country, and you can now check out a full list of the games that are on offer over on the official US PlayStation website.

It’s an extensive list of some 400 PS4 and PS5 titles, with around 300 PS3 titles that can be streamed, and a smattering of PlayStation classics from the PS1, PS2, and PSP eras. All on all, this represents a considerably larger roster than the one we saw back at the service’s global launch towards the end of May.

The likes of Celeste, Dead Cells, DOOM, Enter the Gungeon, Fallout 76, Minit, Nioh, Nidhogg (I and II), and Prey are still nowhere to be seen on the equivalent Hong Kong website, for example. And we only skimmed the list up to ‘P’ on the alphabetised lists.

Conversely, Journey to the Savage Planet is only on the Asian list, for some reason, so there appear to be some regional quirks. Sony’s PlayStation Plus Premium service is due to launch in the UK and Europe on June 23, so it’ll be interesting to see how the roster differs from this expanded US list.

If you’ve been distracted by other things over the past month or so, PlayStation Plus Premium’s headline feature is the ability to play a bunch of high quality PS5 games for a monthly fee rather than stumping up a big up front payment. These include Demon’s Souls, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

