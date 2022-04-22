 large image

New PlayStation Plus launch date revealed with UK at back of the line

Chris Smith

Sony has announced the target launch date for the new PlayStation Plus tiers, which will grant gamers access to more than 700 games from across the PlayStation era.

The company is bringing the new revamped subscription service – which combines the current PS Plus and PS Now offerings – to Asia firstly, but its home nation of Japan has to wait a little longer.

The Americas are next up, Sony says, with Europe last in line for the rollout of the tiers, which include Essential, Extra and Premium offerings with differing benefits.

The target launch dates are as follows:

  • Asia markets (excluding Japan) – targeting May 23, 2022
  • Japan – targeting June 1, 2022
  • Americas – targeting June 13, 2022
  • Europe – targeting June 22, 2022

In a blog post, the company explains: “As this is a massive launch effort, we’re rolling out the new PlayStation Plus offering in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered.

“We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. We also plan to expand our cloud streaming benefit to additional markets, and will provide more details at a later date.”

If you’re new to this or need a little refresher, PlayStation Plus Essential is the closest offering to what you get now with PS Plus. That means two downloadable games a month, access to exclusive discounts and online multiplayer access. It will cost Monthly: £6.99 a month, £19.99 per quarter or £49.99 a year.

PlayStation Plus Extra (£10.99/£31.99/£83.99) is where it starts to get good. You’ll get a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games which can be downloaded.

The top PlayStation Plus Premium tier (£13.49/£39.99/£99.99 adds PS3 games via cloud streaming, “a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations” and time-limited game trials.

Only two months to wait, guys.

