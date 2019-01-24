You can now hack a PlayStation Classic to play SNES games

The recent Retro consoles releases may not have given old school gamers everything they desire. However, there’s a tenacious breed of tinkerers looking to turn those mini machines into the all-singing-all-dancing consoles everyone wanted in the first place.

Take the Sony PlayStation Classic, for example. That arrived with an underwhelming crop of games that couldn’t be added to, along with some pretty dodgy emulation. As soon as the community discovered that emulator was accessible and adaptable, the fun began. As thus, the first official build of the BleemSync modding tool for the PS Classic has arrived, this week.

This enables gamers to add ROMs of their choice to the retro-themed console, including games from Nintendo consoles like the NES, SNES and GameBoy Advance, as well as the PlayStation Portable and Sega Mega Drive.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2019

The BleemSync tool enables gamers to add their own emulators, themes and mode to the console and offers an easy-to-use UI for doing all of the above (via Engadget).

The 1.0 build released this week is free to download, but is still a public beta. Of course, you should only do so if you’re prepared for your PlayStation Classic to not function as it once did. If you’d like to buy one of the retro consoles to give it a shot, they’ve been available for a significant since the end of December 2018. Argos, for example, is currently flogging the console for £49.99

Sony’s PlayStation classic was one of the biggest tech disappointments of 2018, earning just a 4/10 review from TrustedReviews. Our reviewer Jake Tucker concluded: “PlayStation Classic would only be a half-accurate way to describe it. Re-releases of the 3D era are going to have to try better to get us onside.”

Have you successfully modified your PlayStation Classic to play more games from other systems? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.