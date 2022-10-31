 large image

Pixel Watch 24-hour battery life vow doesn’t include Always-on display

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has explained precisely what Pixel Watch owners can expect to achieve during the 24-hours of promised battery life.

The approximate battery life was revealed during the recent launch event but, as always, it’s dependent on usage habits. Google has now elaborated on how it reached that figure.

The big takeaway is Google’s vow you probably won’t get 24-hour battery life if the Always-on display is actually Always-on. That’s disappointing considering it’s a feature many Pixel Watch owners will rely upon.

Early reviews have suggested the watch will last more than 24-hours with the Always-on display enabled so perhaps Google is being conservative with its estimates.

In a support document published by Google, and spotted by 9to5Google, Google says the 24-hour usage was based on the following:

  • 240 notifications
  • 280 time checks
  • 5 min LTE phone call
  • 45 min LTE and GPS workout with downloaded YouTube music playback
  • 50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) while connected to a phone via Bluetooth
  • Watch configured with the default settings, including the Always-on display set to off

The 24-hours of battery life enables the Pixel Watch to support sleep tracking and a full day cycle, something the Apple Watch has always struggled to achieve with its advertised 18 hour battery life.

If you do have the Always-on display switched off, there is a tilt-to-wake option, and a bedtime mode that’ll enable sleep tracking to work with minimal battery drainage.

We’re still in the process of reviewing the Pixel Watch here at Trusted Reviews and there’ll be a detailed section on the battery life, so stay tuned if you’re mulling a purchase of Wear OS smartwatch that’s been a long time coming.

