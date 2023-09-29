Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Watch 2 to import stress-busting Fitbit features

Chris Smith

Just yesterday, we brought word of the new Fitbit Charge 6, which incorporates some great Pixel Watch-style features. Now it appears the Fitbit ecosystem is about to repay the favour.

New leaks have shown the revamped Fitbit experience within the next-generation Pixel Watch 2, which launches on October 4 at the Google Pixel 8 event.

The renowned and veteran leaker Evan Blass (via 9to5Google) published images of the Fitbit UI, showing-off a new stress tracking feature. The image on the watch shows a Body Responses screen, which highlights potential instances of heightened stress or happiness throughout the day.

It offers a number of minutes that day when the wearer had a stress response, but also gives users the opportunity to check-in with more details. It’s similar to the experience we’ve already seen on the Fitbit Sense 2 watch. However, the experience is perhaps a little nicer on the Pixel Watch 2 as it uses emoji to illustrate those body responses.

This feature also means a hardware upgrade in the form of an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that can measure tiny amounts of sweat in the skin. The algorithms take it from there to come to come up with the body response readings.

It’s another string to the bow of the Pixel Watch range, which had an underwhelming debut a year ago with the first generation model.

Earlier this week reports emerged that the Pixel Watch 2 may actually come free with a purchase of the Pixel 8 range, which would certainly be one way for Google to register some market share against the almighty Apple Watch.

