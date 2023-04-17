 large image

Pixel Fold release date tipped alongside eye-watering price tag

Chris Smith

The Google Pixel Fold is going to be announced at the Google I/O keynote on May 10 according to a new rumour.

A tweet from John Prosser, who runs the rather Marmite Front Page Tech news channel on YouTube reckons the device will be available to pre-order as soon as the keynote is over.

Prosser reckons it’ll be available to own from June 27 for a quite eye-watering price of $1,799 (around £1,450). While expensive, it’s not really unexpected. It matches the RRP of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone which has really flourished in the most recent generation.

That phone may have more advanced internals, displays, and cameras than the phones Google comes up with, so it remains to be seen whether the value proposition would match up at $1,799.

Recent rumours have suggested Google is preparing to launch the phone with an OLED display that will differ from what we’ve seen in foldable phones thus far. How it would be more advanced than the displays Samsung has been perfecting for many years now remains to be seen.

Ironically, this display, codenamed M13 will be made by Samsung. The current Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 has the M12 on board and a report from The Elec recently claimed the forthcoming Galaxy Fold 5 won’t even have the updated version.

The Pixel Fold will likely be powered by the second generation Google Tensor processor, which deputed on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last year. It’s also highly likely we’ll see the Pixel 7a announced at Google I/O, which is once again a public event for the first time since the pandemic cancelled the 2020 event.

Will you be buying the Pixel Fold if Google launches the handset this summer? Or will you wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Are you sold on foldables as a form factor yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

