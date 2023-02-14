Pixel 7 and Pro display jitters are finally getting a fix

Google is working on a resolution for a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro issue where users may experience a certain stickiness when scrolling content on the display.

The issue, which is something some Pixel 7 series users have been experiencing since launch and has also been described as “janky” and “jittery” scrolling, has now been acknowledged by Google.

Save more than £100 on the Google Pixel 6a Save over a quarter on the Google Pixel 6a when you buy it on Amazon right now. The smartphone has dropped from £399 to just £291 while stocks last, for a total saving of £108 or 27% off. Amazon

Was £399

£291 View Deal

In an issue tracker thread, Google says: “We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update.”

The issue was first reported on November 1, so it’s about time Google acknowledged it and it should come as a relief for users who’ve struggled with the issues since picking up the Pixel 7.

Users have speculated about the issue occurring with one-handed scrolling techniques, when ads appearing in the browser, during video autoplay, and have also questioned display refresh rates and umpteen other possible answers.

“Short flicks/gestures don’t work very consistently. When short flicks do work, the scroll speed is very slow,” one exasperated user wrote. Another said the issue was “very prominent when the phone is charging and you try to use it.”

Android Police reports that a new Android 13 QPR2 beta has resolve the issue on a Pixel 7 Pro, so it may be that Google is already well on the way to solving the problem, albeit three months after it was announced.

Despite this, the Pixel 7 series has been much more stable than the predecessors. Usually, we’ve reported on a litany of issues with the phones by now. The Pixel 6, for example, was even struggling to make phonically at time last year, while there was also a series of unfortunate events when a fix for one issue broke something else.