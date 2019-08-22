Pixel 4 renders show off Google’s answer to the iPhone 11

Slick-looking Pixel 4 renders have popped up in a YouTube video, giving us a better look than ever at how the Android maker’s iPhone rival could take shape.

Google has already had a big hit this year with the reasonably priced and photographically excellent Google Pixel 3a, but can the search giant make it two-for-two this year?

Introducing the Pixel 4, the flagship of the Google family due for release in mid- to late-October. The first thing you’ll notice in the renders is that square camera module — an homage or perhaps a challenge to the design supposedly adopted by the iPhone 11. But there’s plenty more you’ll want to know about the upcoming smartphone.

The Pixel range has always held a strong reputation for photographic prowess, but this year’s edition will be the first Pixel model ever to have more than one rear camera lens. The secondary lens is presumed to be a telephoto lens, whilst the tiny tertiary sensor shown at the top of this new render is most likely a Time of Flight sensor.

That’s certainly not the only anticipated visual change. As shown in the video above, the deep notch of the Google Pixel 3 XL appears to have been scrapped (thankfully), although a hefty bezel does seem to take its place.

But sadly the signature two-tone colouring of the rear of the device also seems to have been abandoned.

This year’s offering is also expected to answer one of our few complaints about the Google Pixel 3, by including a new face unlock method.

While Google has been busy developing the Pixel 4, Apple is gearing up for the biggest phone launch of the year with the iPhone 11. As mentioned earlier, this device will also have a square rear camera module − but in this case an ultra wide lens is likely to be one of the three lenses present.

The Pixel 4 will have to be strong to challenge Apple’s corner of the premium smartphone market, and photography in particular will no doubt be a close fought battle between the two devices.

