Google Pixel 4: Leaks show bold camera redesign similar to iPhone 11

Leaked images have revealed what we can expect to see from the Pixel 4 flagship, and the design is a significant departure from what we expect from Google.

Latest ‘leaked’ images (via GSMArena) show the Pixel 4 has a cutout dual selfie camera like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, while renders depict a rear camera unit that looks exactly like the rumoured one from the upcoming iPhone 11. These changes would be quite radical for a smartphone series that has until now retained a very distinctive appearance.

The leaks show a dual front-facing camera which is embedded in the display, rather than being present in the bezel as with the Pixel 3. This certainly gives a more modern look to the Pixel 4, as the series’ trademark thick bezels seem increasingly outdated as manufacturers race for an ever higher screen-to-body ratio.

The renders focus on the back of the device, showing a large rear camera module that appears similar to the expected design of the iPhone 11. The images are so dark that it’s hard to discern how many sensors are present in the camera. Up until now Pixel phones have only had one rear camera, using very effective software to give the bokeh effect for portraits and accentuate detail.

In our review of the Pixel 3, we thought the camera was stunning. Detail is packed into the images, and the dynamic range is very impressive. Low-light photography is excellent, capturing more detail than the eye can see without artificially brightening the night sky. This expertise was continued with the camera on the mid-range Pixel 3a, which was similarly excellent despite costing half as much as some flagship phones, at £399 ($399). Regardless of how the camera will look on the Pixel 4, we just hope it continues in the fine tradition of excellent Pixel cameras.