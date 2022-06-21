Philips Hue adds customised track lighting, new controls

Although it already has the greatest range of bulbs, strips and lamps of any smart lighting system, Philips Hue is getting even bigger with the addition of new customisable lighting and controls, alongside a range of new lamps. Announced at the Philips Hue media event, here’s the run-down of what you can expect over the coming months.

Philips Hue Perifo Rail

Smart lighting, so far, is typically available in two types of light: bulbs or light fittings that replace the dumb equivalents you already have, or LED strips that can be attached around furniture and other items. The Philips Hue Perifo Rail is different, using a track system that lets you clip in different lights, giving complete customisation.

Rails can be attached to a wall or ceiling, with the layout and length fully customisable. Power can be provided by an existing lighting cabling or you can plug in the provided power supply. There’s then a choice of colour-changing spotlights, pendants, light bars and light tubes that clip into place in the order that you choose.

Pricing ranges between £44.99 and £79.99 for the rails, which are available in black or white. Connectors to join the rails, also available in black and white, range between £16.99 and £24.99. The PSU is £84.99, and the lights range between £99.99 and £259.99. All lights will be available at the end of Summer 2022 in the UK.

Indoor/outdoor lighting via the Hue Go Portable Table Lamp

There’s a new Philips Hue Go light, designed to work inside or outside. This time around, it’s built to look like a traditional table lamp. Thanks to the silicone grip, you can carry the light outside or simply move it around your home and use it in different places. There’s a button to cycle through light scenes, and the internal battery lasts for up to 48 hours.

The new Philips Hue Go light will be available at the end of Summer 2022 and will cost £129.99.

Hue Signe are LED strip lamps

The Govee Lyra Floor Lamp is an impressive bit of kit. Fitting a colour-changing LED strip into an upright form, it provides flexibility and ambience in a device that can be moved around. The Philips Hue Signe lamps are the equivalent, working with the Hue app. Available in both a desktop and floor-standing model, the lamps are available from today, prices at £199.99 and £299.99 respectively.

Hue Tap Dial Switch adds extra controls

It’s the range of physical controls that makes Hue stand out from the competition, ranging from its own devices to third-party controls such as the Retrotouch Friends of Hue Smart Switch. With the Hue Tap Dial Switch, Philips adds an additional level of control.

This controller has four buttons, and each button can control lights in up to three rooms or zones. Each button can be used for scene selection, giving a huge range of options without having to fish your phone out of its pocket.

This switch has a dial on the outside, which adjusts brightness at the speed you turn it: faster to quickly adjust brightness, slower to more calmy get the lighting level that you want.

This switch is available today for £44.99.

Sunrise wake-up helps you get up more naturally

Waking naturally to sunlight is a far healthier and less intrusive way to get up in the morning than using an alarm. With the new Sunrise Wake-Up Style coming to the Hue app, your lights can mimic a real sunrise: transitioning through blue to a soft orange light, giving the same quality of light that the sun rising delivers. The new wake-up routine is available in the Hue app.

We’ll bring you full reviews of all the new kit and app updates as they become available.