Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta test hits Xbox One next week

Microsoft has announced all the dates and details for the upcoming closed beta test of Phantasy Star Online 2 on Xbox One.

Having been available in Japan and other territories across PC and PlayStation for a number of years, Microsoft is making a push to get the beloved MMORPG onto Xbox platforms in the west for the first time ever. It’s something we never expected from them, but we’ll certainly welcome it.

The closed beta will begin on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00am BST, so you’ll probably want to wait until the morning to jump on and create your virtual avatar. Those who participate in the beta test will retain their character progression and also stand a chance of earning special in-game rewards.

Phantasy Star Online 2 beta times

Starts: Friday, February 8th, 1am (BST)

Ends: Saturday, February 9th, 07:59 PM (BST)

Xbox Wire has included a bunch of details on the forthcoming beta test include a comprehensive list of quests you can partake in alongside rewards that can be gained with your character. There’s even a virtual concert to watch at an absurdly specific timeframe, so if you want to see it make sure you’re paying attention.

“Explore numerous worlds with friends and experience PSO2’s unparalleled action combat and character customization first on Xbox One. Choose from four distinct races and nine classes, each equipped with unique weapons and skills that completely transform the way you play. Your never-ending quest starts here,” reads a post on Xbox Wire.

Microsoft is yet to confirm a specific launch date for Phantasy Star Online 2, so this beta test could be your only chance to play it until we hear more. If you fancy taking part, install the Xbox Insider Hub on your PC or console and sign up from there.

