Oppo’s new 125W flash charge can fully charge your phone in 20 minutes

Oppo, the smartphone maker behind the Find X2 Pro, announced the release of its latest flash charging technology this morning.

The announcement included the 125W flash charge, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and the 110W mini flash charger.

125W flash charge

Oppo claims that its 125W flash charge technology is the most advanced flash charging tech in the industry. The technology combines an advanced encryption algorithm with strict temperature control regulators to keep charging safe and efficient.

The 125W flash charge is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery up to 41% in five minutes and fully in just 20. The flash charge is compatible with both the SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols, as well as the mainstream 65W PD and 125W PPS protocols. The 125W flash charge is fitted with double-6C cells – up 3C from SuperVOOC – for better efficiency, while ten additional temperature sensors ensure the 125W flash charge never gets hotter than 40°C.

65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technology is made efficient by its isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design, though the company is already currently looking at a solution that will allow it to implement a single coil in the future.

Oppo showed off a conceptual wireless charger for the wireless flash charge, featuring a sculpted glass body. The company has added an esports-level semiconductor cooler to the bottom to keep both the charger and the phone below 40°C, and the accessory is capable of juicing a 4,000mAh battery fully in just 30 minutes.

Two mini chargers

The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is the smallest and thinnest of its kind. At 82.2mm in length, 39mm in width, 10.05mm thick and weighing in at just 60g, the charger can be slipped into your pocket for charging on the go.

The 50W charger is compatible with VOOC protocols as well as mainstream protocols like 27W PD and 50W PPS, and can be used to juice up a range of devices from smartphones to laptops. Pulse charging, aviation-grade clamping diodes and GaN high frequency switch power supply technology combine to shrink this fast charging tech into one tiny, high-power charger.

The 110W mini flash charger, on the other hand, boasts unique dual-level architecture for more efficient power conversion and temperature control. Slightly thicker than the 50W charger, the 110W mini charger is comparable in size to a regular 18W charger.

“The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience”, said Oppo Chief Charging Technology Scientist Jeff Zhang.

“OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience”.

Oppo currently has over 30 phones that support its VOOC flash charge technology, including the Find X2 Pro which can be fully charged in 38 minutes thanks to SuperVOOC 2.0.

Oppo says the four new flash chargers are ready for release, so we shouldn’t have to wait long to see this incredibly fast charging technology put to use.

