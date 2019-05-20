Oppo has announced the pricing for its flagship range of Reno phones and it sets the range up for a fight with the recently announced OnePlus 7 Pro and the upcoming Honor 20 Pro. The range includes the Reno, Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G.

The Oppo Reno will be priced at £499 while the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is set to go on sale for £699. The handsets will be available to order from May 21 with the release dates set for June 5 and June 12 respectively.

Both phones come in two gradient colour designs – Ocean Green and Jet Black. The Oppo Reno 5G price and release date were not announced but we do know it will only be available from EE in Ocean Green.

The competition is stiff for the companies fighting it out below the industry’s premium brands like Apple and Samsung. The Oppo Reno range price appears deliberately aimed at taking on its rivals in that category.

The Oppo Reno is priced the same as the standard OnePlus 7 while the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in just £50 more than the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Honor 20 Pro looks set to undercut both brands with its upcoming phone expected to be priced below £500, however we’re still waiting for the price of this phone to be revealed.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom appears extremely similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, at least on paper. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom may be looking to justify the £50 extra through its audio technology.

Oppo recently revealed a partnership with Nokia to use its OVO Audio tech. The technology allows for the capturing of immersive audio using three internal microphones as well as native software to edit the audio.

The European launch of the Oppo Reno range happened last month. The event saw the Chinese manufacturer reveal its flagship phones that would be headed to Europe.