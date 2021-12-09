 large image

Oppo Find N video teaser shows a decidedly sleek foldable phone

Oppo has posted a brief video teaser for its forthcoming Oppo Find N foldable.

The company posted the 15-second clip over on its Weibo account. It shows a chap floating around in a swanky apartment, Inception-style, before he grasps a shiny phone.

That phone – the Oppo Find N – rather resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a large square inner display and a secondary external display that enables the device to operate like a ‘normal’ phone when closed up.

There are a couple of interesting points to note here. It may just be a trick of the perspective, but the Oppo Find N looks a little smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when closed up. Given that the former was quite a hefty device, this wouldn’t be a bad choice.

Here’s a screen grab from the video:

The selfie camera is positioned on the top left corner in the phone’s unfolded state. We’re also seeing an indentation on the right edge that seems to point to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, much like the Fold 3.

Also, the external display portion appears to have a slightly curved display, making it look quite a lot like the Oppo Find X3 Pro (pictured) – at least until you catch a glimpse of that double thickness.

According to the Google Translated blurb that accompanies the video: “The #OPPO Find N# series explore new forms, new technologies, and new experiences, and try to answer the next “new possibility” of N. On December 15, folding screens will usher in a major turning point, from early adopters to common use.”

As this suggests, we’ll find more about the Oppo Find N on December 15 at the company’s Inno Day event.

The company has already offered a teaser of an intriguing new retractable camera lens, which will also be on show at Inno Day.

