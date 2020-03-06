5 key Oppo Find X2 features you need to know about

Oppo has been teasing the release of its 2020 flagship for weeks now and after a delay due to the cancellation of MWC we’ve finally got all the official details on the Oppo Find X2.

We’ve had to wait a little while longer for the big flagships, but with the Galaxy S20 now about to hit shelves its time for some of the competition to start showing off their latest wares. With the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro from Oppo, Samsung has some serious competition, at least when it comes to specs.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be available for €1199, while the Find X2 comes in at €999. The devices will be available during April and May.

1. The screen

One of the biggest features of the Oppo Find X2 feels like a direct comeback to the S20, and that’s the display. While Samsung’s flagship can only use its 120Hz skills when the resolution has been dialled back to FHD+, the Find X2 can use its full WQHD+ resolution at 120Hz. Strike one for Oppo, it seems.

High refresh rate screens are all the rage – we’re even seeing budget options, like the Realme 6 – and it makes the phone feel a load smoother, whether you’re scrolling or gaming. Oppo seems to be using some form of variable refresh rate tech here to try and stretch the battery life.

Of course, having this screen tech will certainly have an impact on battery life. The Galaxy S20 Ultra struggled to make it through the day even with a lower resolution, so it’ll be very interesting to see how well the Find X2 performs here.

Oppo also claims the screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. There is also an HDR enhancer for hopefully making your SDR videos look better thanks to some extra hardware trickery.

2. The specs

Internally you’ve got a Snapdragon 865, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 5G support across the board. The Pro model also has 512G of storage and it’s IP68 certified.

There are huge amounts of obvious differences between the two devices, though as you’d expect the Pro model has few extra fancier features. These include a more capable camera, along with a larger camera bump to boot.

3. The camera

Speaking of cameras, the Find X2 series packs a similar periscope style zoom lens to Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S20 for zooming in up to 10x and dual 48-megapixel sensors for regular (Sony IMX689) and ultra wide snaps.

For the autofocus, Oppo has said that it has a focus success rate of 97% (another dig at Samsung?) and there are also updates to the night mode and stabilisation. There’s even a macro mode for taking sharp pictures from as little as 3mm away.

4. The very fast charging

Oppo has said that you’ll be able to fully charge the Find X2 Pro’s battery in just under 40 minutes thanks to the new Super VOOC 2 charging. The 65w charging tech was demoed during the event and it did indeed take a full dead Oppo Find X2 Pro from 0-100% in a mere 38 minutes. This is some seriously impressive stuff.

5. The design

With heavily curved displays, various back options (faux leather on the Pro and ‘Ocean Glass’ on the X2) and a very sleek overall design, the Find X2 series is a very good looking duo of phones.

