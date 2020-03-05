Realme 6: A budget $200 phone with a key Pixel 4 feature

Realme has launched two new budget phones with a feature usually reserved for the top end of the market, and that’s not all; the brand has also unveiled a new wearable.

The Realme 6 launches with a starting price under $200, and you get a lot for your money. The most exciting screen spec is the 90Hz refresh rate, which we haven’t seen before on a device at this price – it’s usually reserved to top-of-the-line flagships such as the Google Pixel 4. This demanding performance can be a drain on the battery, so it’s fortunate that the Realme 6 will have a generous capacity of 4300mAh along with a speedy 30W charger.

Outside of this, the LCD screen measures in at 6.5-inches, with an inlaid holepunch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device runs on the MediaTek G90T chipset, starting with 4GB of RAM (but there are options for 6GB or even 8GB). It’s got a total of four rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor.

The Pro version boasts the Snapdragon 720G chipset, twinned with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The camera set-up differs too, with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor replacing the 2-megapixel portrait lens. The front-facing camera is similarly set into a cut-out in the screen, and it’s joined by a 8-megapixel ultrawide lens for more selfie options. The screen is slightly bigger, at 6.6-inches, and naturally it also has a 90Hz refresh rate, but the battery specs are identical.

The Realme 6 starting price is INR12,999 (~£140) and the Realme 6 Pro begins at INR 16,999 (~£180). On top of this, the same brand has also launched a new budget wearable named the Realme Band. It’s got a small 160×80 resolution screen and is water and dust resistant certified to IP68. It’s priced at INR 1,499 (£16).

