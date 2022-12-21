Oppo commits to the brilliant new normal for Android OS updates

It wasn’t so long ago that buying an Android phone came with the caveat of only receiving one or two major operating system updates. If you were lucky!

That’s changed a lot in recent years as the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Google itself have committed to multiyear update schedules that are more in line with the lifespan of the hardware itself. Now Oppo has become the latest manufacturer to commit to four years of major Android updates and an additional year of security patches.

Get an iPhone for just £22 a month Fonehouse is offering an iPhone 11 on a 24 month Three contract for just £22 per month, with no up front cost and unlimited everything. Fonehouse

Unlimited texts, calls, and data

£22 per month and no up front cost View Deal

That matches the commitment of OnePlus, which is hardly surprising they’re essentially the same company these days. Samsung too, offers the same guarantee to users, while Google promises three/four years for Pixel phones. We can see the company upping that again to match the third-party manufacturers.

In a blog post today, Oppo wrote: “Oppo also announced the new ColorOS update policy. This includes the commitment to guarantee four major ColorOS updates with 5 years of security patches for global users on selected flagship models starting in 2023.

“Through it, Oppo aims to bring longer-lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users by continuing to build on ColorOS.”

Oppo is also celebrating the fastest ever roll out for Android 13, via its ColorOS 13 user interface which is based on the new version of the operating system. There are 33 Oppo devices currently running on Android 13 now, which is 50% more than at the same period last year.

“Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS,” the company wrote. “During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12(data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022).”