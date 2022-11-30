 large image

OnePlus commits to four years of software updates for future phones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Smartphone brand OnePlus has committed to supporting selected future models with four years of OxygenOS software updates, and five years of security updates.

OnePlus held an event in London this week where it revealed the news that certain phones released in 2023 and onwards would benefit from the brand’s new commitment. It sees an increase from the previous commitment to three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates with selected models.

The promise also effectively brings the OnePlus brand level with major rival Samsung on software updates, and lifts it above the rest of the Android crowd – including Google itself. The make of Android and the platform’s signature Pixel phones only offers the promise of three years of major software updates, though it also provides five years of security updates.

OnePlus will be rolling out the next version of its custom UI, OxygenOS 13.1, during the first half of 2023. This will almost certainly be accompanied by the launch of the OnePlus 11 line of flagship phones.

OxygenOS 13 only began rolling out earlier this month, with a refreshed design. OxygenOS 13.1 will apparently focus on “enhanced safety” through an improved version of the Private Safe function that was introduced in OxygenOS 13. The company’s digital health efforts will also get some attention with the release, as well as greater accessibility options.

The company also revealed that it is working on the future direction of OxygenOS after holding an in-person European Open Ears Forum, which took feedback from the local community. OxyGenOS has been criticised in recent years as its clean, crisp OS has taken on more elements of Oppo’s heavier ColorOS.

The OnePlus brand is now owned by Oppo, and the two companies have combined the underlying code of their operating systems.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

