OpenAI launches ChatGPT for iPhone and Android is coming soon

ChatGPT is going mobile, starting with iPhone. OpenAI has released the ChatGPT app for iPhone, which response to voice commands as well as text prompts.

In a blog post, OpenAI said an Android version of the AI Chatbot is also coming soon, but the app is already live for iPhone users on the Apple App Store.

Get an iPhone 13 with 50GB of data for £30.99 a month The iPhone 13 is still a great phone, and you can grab it for £30.99 a month, with a £79 up front fee, on a 24 month contract with 50GB of data. Mobiles.co.uk

50GB of data

£30.99 a month, £79 up front View Deal

The Silicon Valley-based AI company promising the app will include all of the benefits of the browser-based version of ChatGP-4, plus voice input. That’s powered by OpenAI’s speech recognition tech called Whisper.

The launch announcement promises: Instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and personalised learning. The preview images for the app include advice on setting a dinner service properly, politely declining an invitation, birthday gifts, and feedback on your ideas.

“We’re starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT,” the post reads.

“With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible.”

The launch is significant as the app will open the door to a significantly higher number of people who might not wish to use the tool through Microsoft Bing’s new Chat AI search engine. OpenAI says the feature will expand beyond the US in the coming weeks.

The chatbot has attracted millions of users since its launch barely six months ago. OpenAI has established a lead, thanks in no small measure to Microsoft’s rush to adopt the technology and integrate it within a large number of key products, like Office, Bing and Windows 11. Google is now doing its best to counter with AI in search.

Where do you stand on AI and its rapid ascent? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.