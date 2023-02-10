What is ChatGPT Plus? The paid plan explained

ChatGPT is the latest AI tool sweeping the internet, allowing users to ask questions and generate text in a matter of seconds.

The AI research company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, recently announced a new premium tier for the chatbot called ChatGPT Plus.

But, what is ChatGPT Plus, how much does it cost and what benefits do you get from subscribing that you won’t find in the free service?

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is OpenAI’s first subscription service for AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

For $20 a month, users will get general access to ChatGPT even during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

As with free ChatGPT, you can ask the AI questions and tell it to draft essays, write stories and debug code, among other things. ChatGPT follows a dialogue format, meaning it can also answer follow-up questions, correct mistakes and turn down inappropriate requests.

The paid subscription benefits might not sound like a huge step up from the usual service. Early access to new features aside, you’re essentially getting all the same responses and intelligence that free users get.

However, if you’ve ever tried to test out ChatGPT in the middle of the day, you’ll know that simply accessing the AI service can be a struggle. Being able to sign in to ChatGPT with no issue whenever and wherever you want should make the whole experience a bit less frustrating – especially for those looking to incorporate the service into their work or lives.

How much does ChatGPT Plus cost?

ChatGPT Plus is available to users in the US at a price of $20 a month, with OpenAI currently in the process of inviting people from its waitlist.

The company also plans to start expanding access and support outside of the US in the future, though it hasn’t pinpointed a specific date for the launch at this point.

Is ChatGPT still free?

Yes, regular access to ChatGPT is still completely free.

According to OpenAI, the idea behind the new subscription tier is to support free access for as many people as possible, so we don’t expect it to go anywhere anytime soon.