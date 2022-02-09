 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Pad tablet tipped to ship with Android 12L

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad tablet with Google’s custom Android 12L operating system, according to a new report.

We’ve known for some time now that OnePlus has been working on its first ever tablet. Reports going as far back as 2014 has signified the company’s interest in the format, but more recently we’ve seen the company trademark the OnePlus Pad name.

Now tipster Yogesh Brar claims (via 91mobiles) that this OnePlus Pad will be an Android 12L tablet.

Android 12L is a version of Android 12 catered specifically to the larger displays of tablets and foldable devices. Google announced it in October 2021.

Rather than resembling a super-sized Android phone, like most other Android tablets to date, the OnePlus Pad will be able to take advantage of a two-column notifications screen, enhanced split-screen multi-tasking, an all-new taskbar, and more.

While Google plans to roll Android 12L out in early 2022, we don’t have a specific time frame for the OnePlus Pad. It’s been suggested that the tablet could see launch in the first half of 2022, so it could well be one of the first tablets to take advantage of Google’s rejigged OS.

Various leaks and rumours have suggested that Google was intending to launch a Pixel Fold foldable device to capitalise on Android 12L’s new UI. That appears to have been placed on the back-burner for now, so we may have to look elsewhere for our initial Android 12L champ.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

Andrew Williams 7 months ago
Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Max Parker 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.