OnePlus Pad tablet tipped to ship with Android 12L

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad tablet with Google’s custom Android 12L operating system, according to a new report.

We’ve known for some time now that OnePlus has been working on its first ever tablet. Reports going as far back as 2014 has signified the company’s interest in the format, but more recently we’ve seen the company trademark the OnePlus Pad name.

Now tipster Yogesh Brar claims (via 91mobiles) that this OnePlus Pad will be an Android 12L tablet.

Android 12L is a version of Android 12 catered specifically to the larger displays of tablets and foldable devices. Google announced it in October 2021.

Rather than resembling a super-sized Android phone, like most other Android tablets to date, the OnePlus Pad will be able to take advantage of a two-column notifications screen, enhanced split-screen multi-tasking, an all-new taskbar, and more.

While Google plans to roll Android 12L out in early 2022, we don’t have a specific time frame for the OnePlus Pad. It’s been suggested that the tablet could see launch in the first half of 2022, so it could well be one of the first tablets to take advantage of Google’s rejigged OS.

Various leaks and rumours have suggested that Google was intending to launch a Pixel Fold foldable device to capitalise on Android 12L’s new UI. That appears to have been placed on the back-burner for now, so we may have to look elsewhere for our initial Android 12L champ.