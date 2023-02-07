 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Pad premium full-sized tablet announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has announced its entry to the tablet market with the classy and capable OnePlus Pad.

The first big OnePlus launch event of the year has just wrapped, during which the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were announced. Arguably the biggest surprise of the event, however, was the official unveiling of the OnePlus Pad.

This new full-sized tablet bears a large 11.61-inch display with an industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision support, and an extremely rapid 144Hz refresh rate. Together with Dolby Atmos and OnePlus’s own ‘omni bearing sound field’ technology boosting immersion, this one’s clearly geared up for media consumption.

OnePlus has deployed its own Star Orbit engraving technique and a CNC machined aluminium alloy to create a particularly shiny and textured Halo Green finish. It’s also deployed a 2.5D rounded edge on the front, which is pretty unique for a tablet, together with a skinny 6.54mm bezel for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Another unique external element is a striking central camera module on the back, though we don’t have any specific details on the camera itself just yet.

In terms of performance, OnePlus has fitted its Pad out with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. That might sound like a step down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the OnePlus 11, but it’s still a highly capable component. Not so long ago we saw a variant of this chip, the Dimensity 9000+, powering the gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, and were duly impressed.

It’s helped along by up to 12GB of RAM, with a RAM-Vita technique allowing you to keep 24 separate apps open simultaneously.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Pad comes with a meaty 9510mAh battery that should be good for 14.5 hours of video watching and one month of standby, if the brand’s claims are to be believed. This is backed by relatively rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging, which can charge that large battery to full in 80 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad could also be a handy productivity and creativity tool. Not only do we have that display and processor, but the OnePlus Pad will also ship with the OnePlus Stylo stylus and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard.

Pricing and availability information is set to arrive, hopefully with some more fine detail, over the coming weeks. If OnePlus gets this right we could have another classy iPad alternative on our hands. Watch out Samsung.

You might like…

Best iPad 2023: The best Apple tablets you can buy right now

Best iPad 2023: The best Apple tablets you can buy right now

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best Android tablet: Our top five recommendations

Best Android tablet: Our top five recommendations

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.