OnePlus Nord CE 3 render leak promises huge design overhaul

Renders of what could be one of the most notable affordable phones of early 2023, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, have emerged online.

Established leaker @OnLeaks has taken to Twitter and to the 91mobiles website with crisp 5K renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. They’re apparently taken from a prototype unit.

The images reveal a different design direction for the affordable line. OnePlus appears to be stepping away from the curves of previous models and towards an iPhone-esque flat-edged design. It’s vaguely reminiscent of the OnePlus X from 2015, and more recently the region-limited OnePlus Nord N20.

There’s a fingerprint sensor stashed behind the power button on the right hand edge. Around back there’s a triple camera sensor set-up, with a 108MP sensor leading the way, alongside a couple of 2MP sensors.

Elsewhere, OnLeaks provides some interesting key specs. While a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD would mark a step up in size and fluidity over the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it would be an unfortunate climb in terms of vibrancy. The latter had a 6.43-inch 90Hz OLED.

OnePlus is apparently switching to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip for the new phone, so it’s not going to be setting the benchmarks alight. On the other hand, 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage both sound generous, and the claim of a 5000mAh battery would represent a step up from the CE 2, accompanied by a 67W charger.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 will apparently be launching early in 2023. We liked the OnePlus Nord CE 2 quite a lot, so we’ll be following this one with interest.