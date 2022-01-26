OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch tipped for February 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch could be right around the corner, if a new rumour is to be believed.

Leaker Max Jambor has taken to Twitter and suggested a date for OnePlus’s next budget handset to be announced.

It might not be the clearest reveal, but Jambor is essentially saying that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be announced on February 11, 2022. That’s a little over two weeks from today.

While there’s never any way to corroborate this kind of tip, it does at least partly back up a similar tip that we reported on last week. Yogesh Brar tweeted that the Nord CE 2 would be hitting India in February.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the follow up to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 5G (pictured), which was in turn an even cheaper spin-off from the original OnePlus Nord.

While we weren’t quite as impressed with this cheaper variant – “The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is not a ‘classic’ OnePlus phone, one that disrupts things by offering more than you usually get for the money,” said our reviewer – it remains a compact, classy, and highly affordable phone.

The above graphic seems to portray the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G’s camera module, which is decidedly more rectangular than the original OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s. It’s a little more in keeping with the OnePlus Nord 2’s, which seems fitting.

At the other end of the market, we recently heard that OnePlus could be planning to launch a OnePlus 10 Ultra ‘super-flagship’. This premium phone is said to be in the early testing phase, so fingers crossed for a launch some time in 2022.