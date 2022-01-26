 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch tipped for February 11

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch could be right around the corner, if a new rumour is to be believed.

Leaker Max Jambor has taken to Twitter and suggested a date for OnePlus’s next budget handset to be announced.

It might not be the clearest reveal, but Jambor is essentially saying that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be announced on February 11, 2022. That’s a little over two weeks from today.

While there’s never any way to corroborate this kind of tip, it does at least partly back up a similar tip that we reported on last week. Yogesh Brar tweeted that the Nord CE 2 would be hitting India in February.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the follow up to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 5G (pictured), which was in turn an even cheaper spin-off from the original OnePlus Nord.

While we weren’t quite as impressed with this cheaper variant – “The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is not a ‘classic’ OnePlus phone, one that disrupts things by offering more than you usually get for the money,” said our reviewer – it remains a compact, classy, and highly affordable phone.

The above graphic seems to portray the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G’s camera module, which is decidedly more rectangular than the original OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s. It’s a little more in keeping with the OnePlus Nord 2’s, which seems fitting.

At the other end of the market, we recently heard that OnePlus could be planning to launch a OnePlus 10 Ultra ‘super-flagship’. This premium phone is said to be in the early testing phase, so fingers crossed for a launch some time in 2022.

You might like…

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 5 months ago
OnePlus 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 9 Pro Review

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.