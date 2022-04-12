OnePlus Nord Buds and two new OnePlus phones coming April 28

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on April 28 in which the OnePlus Nord Buds and two new OnePlus phones will be launched.

Before we go any further it’s worth pointing out that the tweet officially confirming this news comes from OnePlus India, so there’s a chance none of what’s being announced on April 28 will make its way west.

With that said, let’s break down what exactly we’re looking at here.

At the very centre of the stylish sketch featured in the above tweet is a set of true wireless earphones. We know from official certification filings made public last week that these are the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Given the Nord branding and central positioning as part of an India-first launch, it’s a safe bet these will slip in below the OnePlus Buds Z2 as the company’s most affordable true wireless audio provision.

As well as the Nord Buds, the above image shows the corners of two distinct smartphones. The identity of these is less nailed on, but we still have a pretty good idea.

Reliable online tipster Max Jambor has tweeted that these phones will be the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G.

It stacks up. We’ve heard about these two phones from other leakers, and that they would both be launching around April/May.

As the naming suggests, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is set to be an even more affordable take on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, while the OnePlus 10R will be a significantly cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

With no OnePlus 10 launching this year, it’ll be interesting to see how the OnePlus 10R shapes up. Recent internet rumours have suggested that it’ll be little more than a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3.