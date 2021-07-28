OnePlus Nord 2 5G Deals: O2, Three and SIM-free options

OnePlus has announced the pricing arrangements for the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone in the United Kingdom.

Following its recent launch, we now know the selling arrangements for the device on the O2 and Three networks in the UK. The SIM-free price of the phone will start at £399 and it’s available from today.

On O2, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available from just £10 upfront on a Pay Monthly tariff. For £29.99 per month users will get 5GB of data as well as all of the minutes and texts they require. It’s also possible to flex data allowances up and down.

On Three, the tariffs are slightly different and not quite as attractive. You’ll need to pay £19 up front, £25 a month and for that you only get 1GB of data to accompany the unlimited texts and minutes.

OnePlus says the phone will also be available at Amazon, John Lewis and the OnePlus website. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be £399 SIM-free, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is £469.

In our review of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, we gave the device a 4-star review and praised the great gaming performance, excellent camera and strong stereo speakers.

Our reviewer wrote: “The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 9. It looks and feels just as good, gaming performance is strong and even the camera is no clean sweep for the OnePlus 9, as the Nord 2 offers better selfies and cleaner night images. However, battery life disappoints.”

In a press release announcing the pricing, OnePlus is also crowing about being the fastest growing smartphone brand across Europe during the second three months of 2021.

“Registering over 300% annual growth, largely attributed to OnePlus 9 Series, as well as the more affordable Nord product line, OnePlus has also secured a place in the Top 5 smartphone brands in Europe,” the company said.