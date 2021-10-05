 large image

OnePlus 9RT could be more powerful than we thought

Jon Mundy

The OnePlus 9RT has been spotted on benchmark tests, suggesting both that a launch isn’t too far away, and also that it could be more powerful than we initially thought.

We’ve reported on rumours of a so-called OnePlus 9RT before. It’s set to be a follow-up to the OnePlus 9R, and like that phone, will probably only be available in selected territories like China and India.

What’s more, in the confirmed absence of a OnePlus 9T, this could very well be the only phone the brand releases in late 2021.

In terms of specifications, we had previously heard rumours that the OnePlus 9RT would feature a Snapdragon 870. It now turns out that the latter rumour may have been wrong, and that it could be much more capable.

The OnePlus 9RT has just appeared on the website of the popular benchmarking tool, Geekbench 5. These results point to the use of a more capable Snapdragon 888 processor, along with 12GB of RAM. That’s some flagship-level performance right there.

Besides these specifications, we’re expecting the OnePlus 9RT to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor, just like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus Nord 2 before it.

We’ve also herd reports that the phone will be the first from the brand to run Android 12, with a custom OxygenOS 12 skin layered on top.

However, this latest Geekbench score (as reported by MySmartPrice) shows a device still running on Android 11. Perhaps the final hardware will receive an update in time for launch, which would appear to be not far away at all.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
