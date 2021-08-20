Rumours suggest OnePlus 9RT will arrive in October

New information suggests that OnePlus will be releasing another phone this year, though it might not be the phone you thought.

Since we already know that there will be no OnePlus 9T this year, and OnePlus itself has taken a new approach when it only released the OnePlus 8T and not the 8T Pro, people were wondering what new phone would be on the cards for 2021.

As reported by Android Central, it seems that in October OnePlus will be debuting the OnePlus 9RT, which will be an update to the OnePlus 9R and only be available in select markets. This also seems like the only phone that OnePlus will be releasing this year, with no new devices aimed at the high-end segment planned.

As for what we know about the phone, we can imagine since the 9RT will be the big brother of the 9R, it will likely have similar specs. It’s suggested the new smartphone will have the same 120Hz AMOLED panel and a slightly more impressive version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870.

The 9RT should also have a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging, which is the same as the 9R. But there should be some improvements, noticeably the camera, with the new phone getting the 50MP Sony IMX766.

The new phone in the OnePlus 9 Series also is being rumoured to be the first OnePlus phone to run OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12, straight out the box.

Currently, OnePlus uses Colour OS as the base for Oxygen OS, which we can already see in action on the Nord 2. Oxygen OS 12 helps bring together OnePlus and OPPO’s software, so we’ll have to see how it fares on the 9RT when it comes out.

It does seem, however, that the OnePlus 9RT will only be available in certain markets, with the first being China and India, similar to the 9R. It looks like there will not be another phone up for grabs in Europe or North America this year, so anyone in those regions will have to hold out until next year.