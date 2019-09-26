Titillated by OnePlus’ shiny new OnePlus 7T smartphone, but unsure if it supports 5G? Well you’re not alone.

With so many buzzwords flying around the handset it’s an easy detail to miss. Luckily we’re here to help answer the question:

Does the OnePlus 7T have 5G?

The OnePlus 7T does not support 5G network speeds. The only OnePlus phone to do so it the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which is carried on numerous UK networks.

The OnePlus 7T is the latest handset from the Chinese firm behind some of the best mid-range smartphones in recent years.

It’s an iterative update to the OnePlus 7 the company launched earlier this year. It has a similar design to the 7 and OnePlus 6T, featuring a slim glass chassis and dew drop front camera housing.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

The biggest changes are the addition of a new “Fluid AMOLED” screen. The screen is similar to the one seen on the more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate that makes it smoother to use and better for competitive gaming. The only compromise is that it has an FHD+ resolution. The Pro has a QHD+ Fluid AMOLED screen.

OnePlus has also upgraded the 7T to use a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and tweaked the camera setup. The OnePlus 7T has a triple sensor rear camera that combines 48-megapixel main,12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide parts. The regular OnePlus 7 has a more basic dual-camera with the same 48-megapixel main senor and a basic 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Related: What is 5G?

The final notable upgrade is the move to OnePlus newer 30T Warp Charging tech. The tech will reportedly let the phone go from 0% to 70% charge after 30 minutes at the mains.

OnePlus is also expected to launch a new OnePlus 7T Pro handset in the very near future. It’s forecast to be a similar refresh of the company’s existing OnePlus 7 Pro. There’s been no official word if we’ll get a T-variant of the OnePlus 7 5G this year.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…