Leak suggests OnePlus 7 Pro will not come cheap

OnePlus has always been known for offering flagship features for a price that undercuts similarly specced rivals, but it’s not immune to the same price inflation that hits everyone. The OnePlus 3 launched for £309 back in June 2016, while the OnePlus 6 came in at £499 last summer – an increase of 61.5% in two years.

Now it looks like the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to raise that bar again.

The prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal has added to his collection of leaked shots with the purported price of the new flagship, and yep: it’s going to be pricey. He states that the entry-level model (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) will go for €699/€709 depending on the market.

That comes to £603/£612 when converted directly, but it would be pretty surprising if OnePlus did a straight currency conversion. If you look at the current Euro and Pound prices of OnePlus handsets, there’s usually a little extra on top: the OnePlus 6T goes for €589 on the continent, but mysteriously sells for £529 over here, which is £21 more than a straight Euro to Pound conversion should be.

So if that’s accurate, we could be looking at as much as £650 for the entry-level OnePlus 7 Pro. And if you want something with a bit more, the cost just keeps on rising: Agarwal says that the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB of RAM will go for €749, while the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will come to €819.

Of course, you’re likely to get an awful lot for your money, all the same: an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, UFS 3.0 storage, a triple camera and more.

What you won’t be getting is much change back any more, by the looks of things. You can read more of what to expect from the OnePlus 7 here.

Is this too much for a OnePlus handset? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.