OnePlus 7 Pro has already had a software update: here’s what’s new

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro might have only been revealed this week, but the high-powered smartphone has already received an update.

GSMArena reports that the update, which comes in at 125MB, tweaks the camera slightly to ‘optimise photo quality’ and focuses quite heavily on the phone’s gaming modes.

These gaming focussed updates include changes to the haptics and the addition of the Fnatic mode. Haptics in general on the new OnePlus 7 Pro are very good, so it looks like OnePlus is adding this deeper into games.

The Fnatic mode is another dedicated gaming solution with features like an improved Do Not Disturb setting.

Other features highlighted in the update are mostly based around performance and security. Smoother scrolling is mentioned, as in an update to the latest Android Security Patch. A DC Dimming feature is mentioned too, which will adjust screen brightness by changing the circuit power of the screen. We haven’t tested this feature out yet so can’t say for sure what difference it actually makes.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review we came to the conclusion that even though this is a pricier phone than previous releases by the company, it stood out for having a number of excellent features that even more expensive phones don’t have. The 90Hz refresh rate display, for instance, is absolutely gorgeous and helps this phone stand out against rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS.

One of our minor criticisms was around the 48-megapixel camera though, so it’ll be interesting to see whether any of the updates noted above make any visible difference.

You can order the OnePlus 7 Pro now – the regular OnePlus 7 will be coming later – with it shipping in the next week. There are also a number of pop-up events running before release if you want to pick one up earlier.