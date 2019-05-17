If you want to enable dark mode on your OnePlus 7 Pro you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro has many tricks, one of our favourites is the built-in dark mode in the Oxygen OS software. This is a quick and easy way to swap the stark white interface out for a much darker, easier to read alternative.

Dark modes are becoming seriously popular and can now be found in everything from Twitter to Facebook Messenger. Thankfully OnePlus has been popping it in its software for a few years now.

To get dark mode enabled on your OnePlus 7 Pro (or any other recent OnePlus phone for that matter) simply follow these instructions:

Head into Settings

Then navigate to Display

Scroll down to Theme

Switch it from Light to Dark

And it’s as easy as that. Now you’ve enabled dark mode you’ll notice that a load of the default apps (Messages, Dialler) have switched from white to black, along with other UI elements like the notification panel and app drawer.

If you want to change things back just follow the above instructions and switch back to Light.

Why enable dark mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Aside from, in our opinion, looking much better dark modes can also help save battery. That’s because phones that use OLED displays have the ability to turn individual pixels completely and display the perfect blacks.

You’re not going to see a massive increase in endurance, but it might help eke out a few more percentage points if you’re trying to get navigate home and running seriously low on juice.

Related: OnePlus 7 Pro review

Google is jumping on the dark mode trend too. In Android Q there’s a new Dark Theme, which works in a very similar way by switching white colours to black. Thankfully you don’t have to wait for Google to release Android Q later in the year if you’ve got a OnePlus phone.