OnePlus 5 and 5T receive Android 9.0 Pie update

The newest Android 9.0 Pie operating system is now rolling out on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

The 2017 flagship handsets are beginning to receiving the OS update as part of Oxygen 9.0, which is the relatively inoffensive user-interface OnePlus plasters over Android. The company says the rollout is incremental with a small percentage of users gaining access initially.

Those OnePlus users are receiving the final, stable build as part of an OTA update. The release comes just a few weeks after OnePlus began beta testing for the 5 and 5T phones.

“We are very excited to announce that the pie has been baked,” the company wrote on its official forums on December 25. “And ready to be rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T this our first official Android 9 Pie OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.”

Here’s the official change log from OnePlus:

System

Updated system to Android 9 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only)

Updated Android security patch to 2018.12

Other new features and system improvements

New Gaming mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Do Not Disturb mode

New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

Camera

Integrated Google Lens mode

The update is another boon for OnePlus owners, given many of the top 2018 handsets are still awaiting the official rollout of the Android Pie operating system. The Galaxy S9 began to receive the update in some territories on Christmas Eve, but UK users haven’t even had access to the beta.

OnePlus has also committed to bringing the latest OS to its users as quickly as possible, but it’s not clear whether the OnePlus 3 and 3T handsets will eventually get the love.

Have you downloaded the Android Pie update for your OnePlus phone yet?