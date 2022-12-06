 large image

OnePlus 11 leak suggests refreshed camera module and no Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Official press renders of the OnePlus 11 have leaked online, revealing a refreshed camera module design and the presence of the signature OnePlus alert slider, while there may be no Pro this time around.

The leak comes from a familiar and dependable source in OnLeaks, who has supplied the relevant images and details to Gadget Gang.

As you can see, the phone will come in two familiar colours: Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. The shape and materials used appear to be largely similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured above) too, and it seems OnePlus has retained the alert slider for another year.

That didn’t always appear nailed on, especially with the OnePlus 10T lacking this physical switch when it launched a few months ago.

Image: OnLeaks via GadgetGang

There’s one notable change here, though. The OnePlus 11 camera module, while still positioned and configured the same as before, and still flowing directly out of the chassis, is now circular rather than square in shape.

Another small change is that the Hasselblad logo has been repositioned to a horizontal orientation, now bisecting the four circles (three cameras and a flash) of the camera array.

Intriguingly, the report claims that this device was originally intended to be the OnePlus 11 Pro, but that OnePlus has now decided to launch it as the OnePlus 11. Does this mean we won’t be getting a Pro model in 2023?

OnePlus didn’t release a plain OnePlus 10 at all last year, deciding to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in January and the OnePlus 10T in August. It appears to have flipped the script.

Previous leaks from the same source have suggested that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Hasselblad will be lending its colour science skills again, while the camera will feature a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide, as well as a much improved 32MP 2x telephoto. 100W fast charging has also been tipped.

