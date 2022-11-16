OnePlus 11 will ‘be the first’ to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

It’s hard to believe OnePlus has been around long enough for a OnePlus 11, but it’s coming soon and now we know it’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s best ever mobile chipset.

OnePlus has teased the tenth major edition (there was no OnePlus 4 because it’s an unlucky number in China) of its flagship phone will be one of the first to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

In a Weibo post from the official account, OnePlus says it’ll “be the first to carry the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.” Whether it’s actually the first, or something’s been a little lost in the translation remains to be seen.

Recent rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 11 could even arrive before the end of 2022, which could indeed see it debut the Gen 2 platform to the world.

As 9to5Google points out, the reference to the OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro suggests the standard device will be returning this year after being omitted from the OnePlus 10 range (which just has the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T).

Image credit: OnePlus

OnePlus likes to drip-feed the information ahead of the launch of its smartphones so this is likely the first in a series of teasers we get in the coming weeks. However, the confirmation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform assures its presence among the Android big hitters in 2023.

The new platform was announced yesterday at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The second-generation chipset promises a 4.35x uptick in AI performance, 35% boost in CPU performance, and 25% graphical performance. It’ll also bring hardware-backed ray tracing, which will enable the en vogue gaming feature on Android devices for the first time.

From an audio perspective, there’s now head-tracked spatial audio and support for lossless streaming. Meanwhile, the chip can now support 200-megapixel cameras. There’s support for Wi-Fi 7, a pair of 5G sim-cards and enhanced Face Unlock.

Devices from Samsung, Oppo, and plenty of others are also expected to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, but who will be the first past the post?