OnePlus 10 Pro spec leak clarifies charging speeds

The OnePlus 10 Pro has received another spec leak, with one notable change from the previous info dump related to its charging capabilities.

According to established Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K (aka QHD) LTPO AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’ll also have a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3X telephoto. 50W wireless charging is also predicted.

All of which is pretty much as reported before, and all of which is very similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro (pictured), it has to be said. However, there’s one specification mentioned here that differs from what we’ve heard before: 80W wired charging.

Towards the end of November we heard that the OnePlus 10 Pro would feature support for 125W charging out of the box. At the time we advised caution on this spec, given that the Oppo Find X4 Pro had been tipped for an 80W.

OnePlus and Oppo have generally shared a lot of key components between their respective flagship phones. Such similarities are only likely to deepen now that the two companies have merged, so the suggestion of a major difference in charging speeds didn’t quite ring true.

We’re inclined to believe that these latest specs are on the money.

We also know that the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be an early adopter of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which was formerly referred to (unofficially) as the Snapdragon 898.

This will be the first OnePlus flagship of the post-merger, era, so it’ll be interesting to see how the OnePlus 10 Pro turns out.