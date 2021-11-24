OnePlus 10 Pro spec leak largely business as usual

Specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro would seem to have leaked online, revealing what’s in store for one of the first big flagship phones of 2022.

‘Tis the season for smartphone leaks. No sooner have we reported on the alleged specifications for the Oppo Find X4 Pro, then we spot early details concerning that phone’s sister device, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

These specs come from reliable online tipster, OnLeaks, who published them via 91mobiles.

Just like the Oppo Find X4 Pro, we’re in deeply familiar territory here. There’s what appears to be the same 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as the OnePlus 9 Pro (pictured), and what appears to be the same Hasselblad-branded triple-camera system to boot.

That means a 48MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto sensor. One change here is a 32MP selfie camera, which would appear to be a bump up from the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 16MP unit.

The battery also appears to have been bumped up to a 5000mAh capacity, which is an advance on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 4500mAh equivalent. We don’t know what the charging speeds are going to be like as yet. There’s been speculation as to a potential 125W charger, but the aforementioned Oppo Find X4 Pro’s rumoured 80W charger has us wondering on that point.

The two phone brands have shared a number of components over the years, and that synergy is only set to deepen now that the two companies have officially merged.

Naturally there’s a generational upgrade to the Snapdragon 898 on the cards, and that’ll be paired with either 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB/256GB.

It’s quite possible that the most interesting thing about the OnePlus 10 Pro will be its new design, which is reported to incorporate a showy new square camera module.