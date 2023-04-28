 large image

One of the Apple TV+ shows could be in trouble

Chris Smith

The Apple TV+ hit Severance wowed audiences last year with its terrifying concept about a world where you have two distinct sets of memories that cannot access each other.

Following the voluntary ‘Severance’ process, employees at a mysterious data company are only able to access their work memories when they step into the building. They can only know their real lives outside of work.

The series, which was produced and directed by Ben Stiller, was an awards magnet following its arrival in February last year. However, we’re now in April 2023 with now sign of a second season any time soon.

According to a report from Puck News’ Matt Belloni, season 2 of the series is in big trouble was Stiller attempting a “salvage job” following tensions and dislike among the writers and producers.

According to Belloni’s sources the second season “has been plagued for months by pricey problems, including scrapped scripts and the dreaded showrunners who don’t speak to each other.”

There’s been back and forth and auditioning of new crew members after creator Dan Erickson (who wrote the pilot) and Mark Friedman, who Stiller paired together. Multiple sources said they “ended up hating each other”.

Attempts to reconcile for season 2 failed, but with episode costs ballooning to around $20 million per episode, the sources say, the House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has been brought into rescue.

“So for a few months now, Willimon has helped craft a back half of Season 2 and a template for Season 3, with the show being delayed significantly in the process,” the report adds.

Apple hasn’t commented on the report, but it doesn’t seem like Season 2 will be arriving any time soon. It’s a shame, because this was one of 2022’s best streaming hits and a real flag-bearer for Apple TV+.

