How to cancel your Apple TV Plus free trial before you get charged

Netflix, iPlayer, Now TV, Disney Plus… we’re not exactly short of options when it comes to streaming services, but if you want to cancel your subscription and prevent Apple from automatically taking £4.99 out of your account, you have to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription before your free trial is due to end. Here’s how to go about it.

But first, there’s something important that you need to know. Unlike Disney Plus and Netflix, you can’t cancel your Apple TV Plus free trial in advance. Apple will end it as soon as you hit the cancel button, rather than bringing it to a close exactly seven days after your free trial started.

So if you’ve still got a couple of days left before your free trial is due to end, you might want to wait a bit longer before undertaking the cancellation process. Don’t leave it too long though, or else you’ll get charged!

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your iPhone

In the App Store app, go to Account Profile > Subscriptions > Apple TV Plus.

The ‘Cancel Free Trial’ option will be highlighted in red. However, as mentioned above, your free trial will come to an end immediately.

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on your Mac

There’s a slightly different process for cancelling your Apple TV Plus free trial on a Mac. Take the following steps:

In the Apple TV app, go to Account > View My Account, and then scroll down to the Settings section. Here you’ll find the Manage Subscriptions option.

In the list of your subscriptions, find the entry for Apple TV Plus and hit the Edit button next to it.

Select the highlighted ‘Cancel Free Trial’ button.

