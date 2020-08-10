Nvidia teases imminent Ampere graphics card launch

Nvidia has seemingly teased the launch of its upcoming next-gen graphics cards by posting a Tweet with the hashtag ‘UltimateCountdown’.

An embedded video also showed an eight-second teaser of a bright explosion, accompanied by the ticking of a clock. Nvidia Ampere was not explicitly mentioned in the GeForce tweet or video, but it’s almost guaranteed that this is what Nvidia’s tease is in reference to. The most intriguing tease, however, is the new banner on the Twitter account which says “21 Days. 21 Years.”

The cryptic “21 days” countdown hints at potential announcement on 31 August. However, recent reports (via GamersNexus) suggested the Nvidia Ampere graphics cards will be officially unveiled on 9 September 2020, which contradicts with this assumption. Regardless, it’s looking likely we’ll get some official information in a matter of weeks rather than months.

Chinese publication IThome previously suggested the first Nvidia Ampere GPUs will become available to buy on 17 September, although this was reported a few weeks ago so there’s a chance this has changed if accurate in the first place.

Other rumours suggest Nvidia will opt for a staggered launch for its Ampere graphics cards, with the heavy hitters GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 set for a September release, and the weaker but more affordable RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 hitting stores in the two subsequent months.

But what can we actually expect from the new Nvidia Ampere graphic cards? Renowned leaker @kopite7kimi claims Ampere will feature Samsung’s 8nm process, resulting in improved performance efficiency compared to the current Turing crop.

What’s more, a 3DMark Time Spy benchmark leak seemingly showed an unnamed Ampere graphics card boasting a 30.98% superiority compared to the Founders Edition RTX 2080 Ti, which is pretty outstanding considering that the RTX 2080 Ti is currently the most powerful consumer graphics card available, and is capable of a stable 4K performance for demanding AAA games.

However, reports from FCPowerUp also suggest Nvidia Ampere will utilise a 12-power connector, which could potentially mean those wanting to make the jump to the next-generation cards will also have to invest in a new PSU. Mind you, this is purely speculation at this point, with Nvidia capable of providing a workaround.

