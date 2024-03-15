Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090: All you need to know about the next-gen graphics card

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to become the flagship graphics card of the upcoming RTX 5000 generation, acting as the successor to the existing Nvidia RTX 4090 card.

Nvidia is yet to confirm the existence of the RTX 5090, but the internet is rife with various leaks and reports about the graphics card’s potential specs.

YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, which is renowned for early leaks on major computing components, suggests that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 could be up to 70% faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4090.

Other upgrades could include the move to GDDR7 memory and a 512-bit memory bus that is 33% wider than the previous entry. For a deeper dive into the rumoured specs, keep on reading.

There’s no confirmed release date for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, but it’s expected to arrive towards the end of this year.

Looking at recent history, Nvidia has generally launched a new generation of graphics cards every two years. With the Nvidia RTX 4000 Series (Lovelave) launching back in October 2022, it would be fair to assume that the RTX 5090 could become available in Q3/Q4 of 2024.

However, German website Hardwareluxx reports that a leaked Nvidia roadmap indicates that Lovelace-Next (believed to be a codename for the RTX 5000 Series) isn’t scheduled to launch until 2025. The Nvidia RTX 3000 Series was announced in May 2020, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Nvidia aimed for the same month in 2025.

Specs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to be the flagship graphics card of the RTX 5000 Series, and so will use the upcoming Blackwell architecture.

ExtremeTech reports that Blackwell will adopt TSMC’s 3nm process, marking a big improvement on the 5nm process of the current Ada Lovelace generation. The move to Blackwell architecture could also unlock support for PCIe 5.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, which were both noticeable absentees on the RTX 4000 Series.

Renowned online leaker kopite7kimi claims that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 will feature a 512-bit memory bus and GDDR7 VRAM. Some quick calculations show that this could result in the RTX 5090 having near-double the memory bandwidth of the RTX 4090.

KitGuru also reports (once again via a kopite7kimi leak) that the Nvidia RTX 5090 could have a 24,576 CUDA Core, which is a big jump on the 16,384 CUDA Cores of the RTX 4090.

All of these spec upgrades are hinting at a massive performance boost, with the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead suggesting that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 could be 70% faster than the Nvidia RTX 4090.

That’s all we know so far, but make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating the article as soon as more credible rumours and leaks emerge.