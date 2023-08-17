Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now is a very bad time to buy a Microsoft Surface device

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has confirmed it is holding a special event on September 21 with the showcase likely to focus on this year’s new array of Surface hardware.

The company regularly holds early-autumn events where it unveils new Surface laptops, 2-in-1 devices and other products from its homegrown stable.

MacBook Air M2 for under a grand

MacBook Air M2 for under a grand

If you’re happy with a refurbished model, you can save more than £200 on the gorgeous and powerful MacBook Air M2.

  • Hoxton Macs
  • Save £200+
  • £945
View Deal

An invite to the media ahead of the New York City event simply reads: “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event.”

Recent indications have suggested there could be a Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 on deck.

For reference, the Surface Go 3 2-in-one detectable was last updated in September 2021, the Surface Laptop Go 2 was out in July 2022, while the original Surface Laptop Studio is also a couple of years old and due a refresh.

It might be time for a Surface Pro 10 model too, but we haven’t heard many rumours on that front in the last few months. The Surface Pro 9 is a year old and this model usually gets an annual refresh.

It’s also possible Microsoft will showcase some new software features, with Windows 11, considering it’s now two years since the company surprisingly unveiled the Windows 10 successor. There were rumours back in March that Microsoft was already envisioning the future beyond Windows 11. Whether an announcement could be on the agenda for September 21 remains to be seen.

As with most big tech events this season we’re likely hear a little more about Microsoft’s advances in the AI realm.

It recently announced the Windows Copilot will be part of this autumn’s Windows 11 updates and there is sure to be more ChatGPT-related goodness Microsoft has lined-up as it continues to lead the way in the AI race with Google.

You might like…

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Best Laptop 2023: The top 10 laptops around, hand-picked by our experts

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
Best Microsoft Surface laptop 2023

Best Microsoft Surface laptop 2023

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.