Now is a very bad time to buy a Microsoft Surface device

Microsoft has confirmed it is holding a special event on September 21 with the showcase likely to focus on this year’s new array of Surface hardware.

The company regularly holds early-autumn events where it unveils new Surface laptops, 2-in-1 devices and other products from its homegrown stable.

An invite to the media ahead of the New York City event simply reads: “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event.”

Recent indications have suggested there could be a Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 on deck.

For reference, the Surface Go 3 2-in-one detectable was last updated in September 2021, the Surface Laptop Go 2 was out in July 2022, while the original Surface Laptop Studio is also a couple of years old and due a refresh.

It might be time for a Surface Pro 10 model too, but we haven’t heard many rumours on that front in the last few months. The Surface Pro 9 is a year old and this model usually gets an annual refresh.

It’s also possible Microsoft will showcase some new software features, with Windows 11, considering it’s now two years since the company surprisingly unveiled the Windows 10 successor. There were rumours back in March that Microsoft was already envisioning the future beyond Windows 11. Whether an announcement could be on the agenda for September 21 remains to be seen.

As with most big tech events this season we’re likely hear a little more about Microsoft’s advances in the AI realm.

It recently announced the Windows Copilot will be part of this autumn’s Windows 11 updates and there is sure to be more ChatGPT-related goodness Microsoft has lined-up as it continues to lead the way in the AI race with Google.