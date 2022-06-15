Nothing Phone (1) design officially revealed

Upstart tech brand Nothing has revealed the transparent design of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), ahead of its July 12 launch.

The phone’s unique look first appeared in segments through a series of teaser tweets from the company. Soon after it made a brief appearance in a behind the scenes video in the hands of company CEO Carl Pei.

Then the brand posted a series of teaser images of the device to Twitter. As you can see, the design showcases a stylised semi-transparent motif, with the phone’s circular wireless charging coil at the centre.

You can also catch a glimpse of the phone’s illuminating light strips that serve to highlight these core components, which was teased a little while ago.

Here’s a more complete shot of the phone:

Also interesting is the presence of what appears to be a logo right at the centre of the phone.

Design aside, we’ve heard it said that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a mid-market €500 price tag and unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon power. We also know that it’ll run Nothing OS UI, a custom Android skin that strips things right back.

The Nothing Phone (1)’s launch event is set to take place from London on July 12 at 16:00 BST. It’ll be live-streamed on the nothing.tech website, to which you can sign up now for access to the stream.

Nothing has also promised to make “more exciting announcements” at the event. We’ve speculated that this could mean a follow-up to the company’s Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones, given that it will have been around a year since its launch.